Retro Yorkshire train stations: Amazing photos show what trains and railway stations in Yorkshire looked like in the early 20th century
From manufacturing work on trains in Doncaster to people camping alongside the railway line in Harrogate, these photos show what Yorkshire train stations looked like in the early 20th century.
The train stations pictured below date back to the early to late 19th century and have contributed to the transport industry in Yorkshire. The first train station built in Yorkshire was opened in 1834 and since then stations were built in York, Sheffield, Wakefield and Scarborough.
Railways also contributed to the expansion of Rowntree’s Cocoa Works, founded by Henry Isaac Rowntree in 1862 and by 1900 the railways and confectionery had become York’s two major industries.