The sinkhole emerged in the middle of the A64 at Rillington, causing major damage.

Rillington Sinkhole: Pictures show 'shocking' sinkhole which swallowed huge section of A64 between Scarborough and Malton

Residents in Rillington were left "shocked" when a large sinkhole emerged in the middle of a major truck road to the coast at the weekend, forcing police to urgently close it.

By George Buksmann
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:20 am

The A64 between Scarborough and Malton will remain closed until later this week after a burst water main caused a large section of the road to collapse.

The burst has now been repaired, Yorkshire Water said, but it has caused "significant damage" to the road. Officials hope to reopen the A64 from 6am on Wednesday August 3.

Janet Sanderson, North Yorkshire County Councillor for Thornton Dale and Wolds division, which includes Rillington, said she was "shocked to see the extent of the damage" and that the disruption "will be a major inconvenience to residents and communities".

Emergency repairs takes place through the night.

Photo: John Carlisle

Cracks appears in road and pavement before the surface collapses.

Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Emergency repairs takes place through the night.

Photo: John Carlisle

Water and sand washes over the road before sinkhole emerges.

Photo: North Yorkshire Police

