Road blocked near Sandsend as police and fire service assist smoking bus
North Yorkshire Police have issued a traffic alert for the A174 near Sandsend after a smoking bus has partially blocked the road.
Officers say they have been called to assist the fire service around the area of Lythe Bank with a bus which is currently smoking at the location.
The road is partially blocked.
Police are asking road users to choose another route if you are planning to travel at this time as the road may be closed whilst the incident is dealt with.
The Scarborough News will keep this story updated.