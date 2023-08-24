News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Road blocked near Sandsend as police and fire service assist smoking bus

North Yorkshire Police have issued a traffic alert for the A174 near Sandsend after a smoking bus has partially blocked the road.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
North Yorkshire Police have issued a traffic alert for the A174 in Sandsend after a smoking bus has partially blocked the road.North Yorkshire Police have issued a traffic alert for the A174 in Sandsend after a smoking bus has partially blocked the road.
North Yorkshire Police have issued a traffic alert for the A174 in Sandsend after a smoking bus has partially blocked the road.

Officers say they have been called to assist the fire service around the area of Lythe Bank with a bus which is currently smoking at the location.

The road is partially blocked.

Police are asking road users to choose another route if you are planning to travel at this time as the road may be closed whilst the incident is dealt with.

The Scarborough News will keep this story updated.

Related topics:North Yorkshire PolicePolice