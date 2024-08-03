Road closed after bus crashes off bridge into river at Grosmont, near Whitby

The scene of the crash at Grosmont, near Whitby - Image courtesy Mike Tindallplaceholder image
A road closure and diversions are in place after a single decker bus crashed off a bridge down a 30ft embankment into a shallow river at Grosmont.

It happened on Barnard’s Road, near Front Street, at around 1.40pm today (Saturday, August 3).

Thankfully, the five people on the bus escaped serious injury.

Ambulance, fire and rescue and coastguard teams attended the scene along with the police to bring the occupants of the bus to safety.

The bus fell 30 feet into a shallow part of the river - Image: Mike Tindallplaceholder image
Heavy lifting gear is required to recover the bus and structural engineers are inspecting the badly damaged bridge.

Highways teams have put in place a hard closure at the scene.

Motorist and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The incident is believed to be a single vehicle collision.

