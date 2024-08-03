Road closed after bus crashes off bridge into river at Grosmont, near Whitby
It happened on Barnard’s Road, near Front Street, at around 1.40pm today (Saturday, August 3).
Thankfully, the five people on the bus escaped serious injury.
Ambulance, fire and rescue and coastguard teams attended the scene along with the police to bring the occupants of the bus to safety.
Heavy lifting gear is required to recover the bus and structural engineers are inspecting the badly damaged bridge.
Highways teams have put in place a hard closure at the scene.
Motorist and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area until further notice.
The incident is believed to be a single vehicle collision.
