Road closed after bus crashes off bridge into river at Grosmont, near Whitby

The scene of the crash at Grosmont, near Whitby - Image courtesy Mike Tindall

A road closure and diversions are in place after a single decker bus crashed off a bridge down a 30ft embankment into a shallow river at Grosmont.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on Barnard’s Road, near Front Street, at around 1.40pm today (Saturday, August 3).

Thankfully, the five people on the bus escaped serious injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambulance, fire and rescue and coastguard teams attended the scene along with the police to bring the occupants of the bus to safety.

The bus fell 30 feet into a shallow part of the river - Image: Mike Tindall

Heavy lifting gear is required to recover the bus and structural engineers are inspecting the badly damaged bridge.

Highways teams have put in place a hard closure at the scene.

Motorist and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The incident is believed to be a single vehicle collision.