ROAD CLOSURE: A165 Bridlington to Scarborough Road closed following collision

By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:35 BST
Humberside Police have advised that the road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
The main road from Scarborough into Bridlington is closed today (June 2) after a collision.

Emergency services are in attendance and a road closure is in place on the A165 Grindale Lane following reports of a road traffic collision.

