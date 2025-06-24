ROAD CLOSURE: A165 Bridlington to Scarborough Road closed following collision

By Claudia Bowes
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Emergency services are currently in attendance on the A165, north of Bridlington following reports of a road traffic collision.
The main road from Scarborough into Bridlington is closed today (June 24) after a collision.

Emergency services are currently in attendance on the A165, north of Bridlington, following reports of a road traffic collision.

Humberside Police have advised that a road closure is in place between Aldershot Drive and Grindale Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

This post will be updated when we receive further information

