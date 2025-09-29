ROAD CLOSURE: A170 into Helmsley is blocked due to traffic incident

The Bondgate Road (A170) in Helmsley is closed today (September 29).

This afternoon (September 29), North Yorkshire Police were called to attend an ongoing traffic incident in the Ryedale area, which has resulted in a road closure.

Bondgate Road, Helmsley (A170) is currently closed due to an ongoing traffic incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes around Helmsley.

“This will help us as manage the incident and traffic safely.”

This post will be updated when we receive further information.