ROAD CLOSURES: Roadworks to begin on two Scarborough routes from today

A number of Scarborough roads are to undergo repairs

North Yorkshire Council is advising motorists to leave extra time for their journeys as two road closures come into force today (Monday, September 30).

Two sets of roadworks are set to commence in the town from 7.30am this morning:

- Manor Road: Resurfacing from the A171 Scalby Road roundabout to Woodland Ravine junction. Work will be carried out under a full road closure and 3-way lights between 7:30am and 5pm for 7 days.

- Victoria Park Mount: The road will be closed for approximately 20 working days for concrete section replacement. Where possible the road will reopen at weekends. Parking will be suspended during the work.

Work also continues on Peasholm Drive with daytime closures and two way temporary traffic signals between 7:30am and 5pm.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey if travelling in these areas and North Yorkshire Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

See more details, including diversions routes, at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-map