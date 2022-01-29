Road improvement work set to start on the A1035 Beverley to Bridlington road – find out when here

This crack, found in the layby near Whitecross roundabout, will be repaired as part of the £50,000 improvement work.

The work is set to take place on a stretch of road between the entrance to the Heron Lakes holiday park and the Whitecross roundabout, a main route into Leven, starting on Monday, January 31.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s scheme is expected to take four weeks to complete and drivers should be aware that most of it will be carried out under temporary traffic lights.

The work is having to be carried out to tackle some subsidence in the area.

The improvements will be carried out in three phases:

Phase one

Phase one is due to be carried out between Monday 31 January and Friday 4 February and involves reconstructing a section of Whitecross Layby, near the roundabout, which has suffered from subsidence.

The layby will be closed for the duration of the scheme.

Phase two

This phase consists of resurfacing the footpath/cycleway and reprofiling and installing new kerbing along the path at Leven Drain Bridge, between the roundabout and Heron Lakes.

The work will be carried out between Monday 7 and Friday 11 February using temporary traffic lights, between 9am and 3pm, on weekdays – so as to avoid rush hour.

Phase three

The final phase will involve resurfacing a section of the main road at this site and is due to happen between Monday 31 January and Wednesday 2 March.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place from 9am to 3pm, again avoiding main rush hour times.

The work is to be carried out by the council’s own highway maintenance team.

Cllr Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “We would like to thank motorists and pedestrians in advance for their patience while this work is carried out.

“This is a busy road and we expect delays, but we have taken steps to make sure the scheme doesn’t disrupt rush hour traffic.