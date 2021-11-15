The work is expected to take four months

From Monday, 22 November National Highways will begin work to realign the eastbound and westbound exit slip roads.

Both will be moved to the right on to land which is currently part of the central grass verge. Barriers and cabling will need to be moved first to enable this to happen.

The eastbound exit slip road will be moved over to the grass on the right to change the angle of entry to the roundabout

The junction where the work will take place

Road markings will also be improved so road users know which lane to use as they go round the roundabout. These will be supplemented with signs.

National Highways Project Manager Chris Corcoran said: “There have been a number of incidents at this junction including rear end shunts, collisions between vehicles on the roundabout and those joining it or loss of control by vehicles travelling at speed.

“At the moment the alignment of the exit slip roads means traffic leaving the A64 doesn’t always realise the need to stop at the roundabout, especially vehicles turning left, either on to the A169 towards Pickering or the B1257 into Malton.

“Altering the angle of the approach to the roundabout, and improving lane markings for those on it means we can improve the safety of drivers and riders using this junction.”

The westbound exit slip road will also be realigned so drivers joining the roundabout can do so more safely

The work will take around four months to complete and will require a temporary speed limit of 50mph on the slip roads and roundabout. This may drop to 30mph depending on the nature of the work taking place.

While most of the work will be carried out in the verges or on the roundabout, there will be lane closures for the safety of the workforce and public. There will be times overnight closures of the exit slip roads are required, but not both at the same time. These closures will be publicised in advance and diversions clearly signed.