Work to install traffic lights at the Crown Tavern roundabout junction is now three weeks behind schedule, The Scarborough News has been told.

North Yorkshire County Council said work by utility companies, which was set to conclude by the end of January, has caused the long delay. Earlier this month the works were running two weeks behind schedule.

Stepney Road, which was originally scheduled to shut from January 31, has now been closed as Scalby Road reopens, more than a month after the initial announcement that it would shut.

Stepney Road is now closed as part of major roadworks to replace the Crown Tavern roundabout junction.

Stepney Road is now closed from its junction with Park Road as far as the Crown Tavern pub and is set to remain shut for several weeks as work is carried out, according to the original schedule issued by the county council.

Access to the Crown Tavern pub and its car park is maintained for drivers from the West side of the closure, as you approach from Stepney Hill, as well as pedestrians.

Scalby Road has now fully reopened in both directions between the Crown Tavern roundabout and Manor Road roundabout.

North Yorkshire County Council said it has now taken the additional step to resurface pavements that were not originally scheduled as part of the roadworks.

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential work to replace ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes. The new pipes will ensure a safe and reliable gas supply and future-proof the infrastructure for alternative green fuels, such as hydrogen.

Northern PowerGrid and Vodafone are also carrying out utility diversion works.

The major roadworks at the Scalby Road roundabout junction with Falsgrave and Stepney Road, outside the Crown Tavern pub, was set to cause disruption for three months, but with delays, this could now be extended.

It is the last of four junctions around town to benefit from improvements in a £4m scheme; the upgrade is designed to ease congestion and improve safety, and initially was set to last for 13 weeks.

The junction will be widened and the existing mini-roundabout replaced with traffic signals. Scalby Road and Stepney Road will have new signal-controlled pedestrian crossings.