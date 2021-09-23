National Highways was set to carry out essential bridge repairs at Flixton Carr Bridge, which crosses the River Hertford, between Staxton and Seamer with a full closure between September 17 and 20, but the works did not take place.

Michael Hoult, project manager at National Highways, said: "We had to reschedule due to some overrunning local authority work on the A170 in East Ayton.

"We did not want to direct road users on to a diversion where there were other roadworks. We will liaise with North Yorkshire County Council to determine a new date for the A64 Flixton Carr bridge maintenance."

Essential bridge repairs and the closure of the A64 in Scarborough have been rearranged by National Highways.

The essential maintenance will re-waterproof the bridge, replace the expansion joints which absorb its natural movement, resurface the carriageway and renew road markings and studs.

When the repairs do take place the A64 will be closed in both directions between Staxton Roundabout and the small roundabout which connects the A64 and Main Street/B1261.

National Highways said that the work could now take place in November, but an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

A 22-mile diversion will be in place which will increase travel times by up to 40 minutes, and drivers are advised to plan their route and allow for extra travel time.