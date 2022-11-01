Scarborough and Whitby commuters to be hit by fresh rail strike action - here's when

A TransPennine Express train.

Strikes by RMT affecting a number of train operators, as well as Network Rail, have been announced for November 5, 7 and 9, with strike action and action short of a strike by TSSA also planned for November 5 and 7.

Only a very small number of TPE services will be in operation across a single route on November 5,7 and 9.

On these dates, the rail operator will only be running trains between Huddersfield and York and anyone planning travel on this route should do so only if their journey is absolutely necessary.

A reduced train plan is also planned to be in place on the days following each strike, with trains starting later and finishing earlier than usual.

Those attending major events during this time, such as the Scotland vs Fiji Autumn International in Edinburgh and York Record Fair on 5 November, as well as planned Rugby League World Cup fixtures taking place in Hull and Huddersfield, should seek alternative modes of transport.

Adam Fairclough, Head of Customer Experience Delivery for TransPennine Express said: “We are saddened by the announcement that there will be further strike action by both RMT and TSSA at the start of next month, which will once again cause disruption to customers across the UK.

“This action will cause severe disruption to TransPennine Express services, and we will only be able to run an extremely limited service between Huddersfield and York on the strike dates. We are strongly advising those planning travel on this particular route to only do so if their journey is absolutely necessary.”

Customers making essential journeys on the route between Huddersfield and York during the strike period are strongly advised to plan carefully - trains that are running will be very busy and further delays and short-notice cancellations are likely.

Detailed information as well as the latest updates on the strike impact, can be found here.

The majority of TPE’s managed stations will be closed on November 5 and 9 with no rail or replacement services available.

Northern is advising its customers across the north of England not to travel on November 5, 7 and 9 and urges customers to ‘check before you travel’ on Sunday 6, Tuesday 8 and Thursday November 10 November, when services will not be able to start until much later in the morning.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern – the second largest train operator in the UK, said: “We apologise again for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT will cause to our customers.

