Work to the infrastructure will impact TPE services between December 27 and January 2 across different parts of the rail network, and will mean significant changes to services, with fewer trains running than usual and rail replacement services in place on some routes.

Those with plans to travel by rail during this week are strongly urged to plan ahead, check their journey very carefully and allow extra time, as trains may be busier, and journeys may take longer than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers travelling between Scotland and Manchester/Liverpool via Preston on New Year’s Day, should travel only if their journey is absolutely essential, with significant changes to services on this date.

A TransPennine Nova 1 train. picture: Tony Miles

Further industrial action has also been announced by the RMT on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and January 3,4, 6 and 7 which, if it goes ahead, will cause major disruption for customers, with a limited service expected to operate.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “The engineering work being carried out in multiple locations across the North by Network Rail over the festive period is key to maintaining the railway for all those that use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve worked closely with Network Rail and other train operators to keep as many customers moving as possible, as we know many rely on our services to see friends and family at this time of year, however these works will have a big impact on our services, with significant changes for many.

“I would urge anyone planning on using the train between December 27 and January 2 to check their journey very carefully ahead of time, and to allow plenty of extra time if travelling – with those intending to travel between Scotland and Liverpool/Manchester on New Year’s Day urged to do so only if their journey is absolutely necessary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

TPE services will finish earlier on Christmas Eve and there are none running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.