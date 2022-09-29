North Yorkshire County Council is set to carry out essential maintenance at the Peasholm Park roundabout on the A165 in Scarborough.

The repair work will see the carriageways resurfaced at the junction with Columbus Ravine and Peasholm Gap and continue 90 metres along the A165 Burniston Road near to the junction with Northstead Manor Drive.

Roadworks on the roundabout will see full closures of the carriageway and nearby surrounding roads during the week for five nights, with repairs starting this evening – Thursday September 29.

The roundabout will be closed for repair works, officials have confirmed

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council said the authority was “given very little notice” of a change in the resurfacing programme, which has meant the closure has not been widely advertised.

An official diversion route has not been organised, but it is expected that the works will cause significant disruption and the authority has apologised for any inconvenience caused.