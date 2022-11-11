Scarborough motorists reminded of A64 road closures which continue this weekend as part of programme of repairs
Scarborough’s road users are reminded that part of the A64 will be closed for the next two weekends as part of a programme of ongoing repairs to the busy route.
Work to replace drainage gullies between East Knapton and West Heslerton, which started at the end of September, is now complete.
The improvements have now entered their second phase and involves the resurfacing of both carriageways.
A full closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday this weekend and work will continue, if required, from November 18 to 21.
Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the A169 at Malton, the A170 at Pickering and the B1261 to Staxton until re-joining the A64 and the diversion for the westbound closure is the same route in reverse.
Road users and residents can stay up to date with road improvements in the area by visiting the regional pages of the National Highways website.