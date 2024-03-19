Scarborough motorists urged to watch out for roadworks on busy Falsgrave Road junction
Motorists in Scarborough are being warned that essential carriageway repairs are to take place in the town, at the junction of the A64 Falsgrave Road and Belgrave Crescent.
The work, to be carried out by North Yorkshire Council, will take place on Wednesday March 20, from 7.30am to 4.15pm.
Temporary traffic lights will be in place so drivers are asked to allow extra time for their journey or to avoid the area if possible.
