Scarborough motorists warned of A64 road closures starting this weekend as part of programme of repairs
Scarborough’s road users are reminded that part of the A64 will be closed for the next two to three weekends as part of a programme of ongoing repairs to the busy route.
Work to replace drainage gullies between East Knapton and West Heslerton, which started at the end of September, is now complete.
From Friday night (Nov 4), the improvements enter their second phase, involving the resurfacing of both carriageways.
Full closures will be in place from 8pm on Fridays to 6am on Mondays on the weekends of November 4 to 7, November 11 to 14 and, if required, November 18 to 21.
Most Popular
Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the A169 at Malton, the A170 at Pickering and the B1261 to Staxton until re-joining the A64 and the diversion for the westbound closure is the same route in reverse.
Road users and residents can stay up to date with road improvements in the area by visiting the regional pages of the National Highways website.