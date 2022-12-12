Scarborough rail commuters to be hit by series of Christmas strikes - here's how you will be disrupted

TransPennine Express (TPE) customers from the Scarborough borough are being urged to plan ahead and only plan travel on these dates if their journey is absolutely essential.

Strikes by RMT are planned to take place on December 13 to 14 and 16 to 17, as well as January 3 to 4 and 6 to 7, with TSSA also taking action on December 17.

Action short of a strike by RMT is also set to take place between December 18 and January 2, with action short of a strike by TSSA due from December 13 to January 8.

A TPE train.

Due to strike action directly affecting Network Rail, trains will also stop running much earlier than usual on Christmas Eve, with anyone travelling on this date advised to do so only in the morning, and only if their journey is essential.

Together, this action will cause widespread disruption to train services, with the rail operator only able to run a limited service on each of the strike dates. The days in-between the strikes will also be affected, with an amended train plan also in place and services starting later and finishing earlier than normal.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express, said: “Christmas is such a special time of year for many, with lots of people across the communities we serve depending on our trains to take them to see friends or relatives.

“Sadly, if they go ahead as intended, strike action by both RMT and TSSA will cause widespread disruption to our services both over Christmas and in early January, and we are asking customers to plan their travel and only take the train on an affected date if their journey is absolutely essential.

“Customers are also reminded that changes to train times as part of a timetable change are planned from now, and we are advising people to be prepared and check their usual journeys carefully as there may be some changes.”

Those who need to make an essential journey by train on any of these dates should plan very carefully, check their journeys before travelling and allow extra time, as further disruption is likely and any trains that are operating may be very busy.

Anyone heading to a major event over the festive period should again plan ahead and seek alternative transport if they need to travel on one of the strike days.

There will be no TPE services running as usual on either Christmas or Boxing Day.

Major engineering work is also planned to take place after Christmas, with customers urged to check and plan their journeys very carefully.

TPE intends to run the following, limited service on the following routes on December 13 to 14, as well as January 3 to 4 and 6 to 7:

Sheffield – Cleethorpes

Manchester Piccadilly – York

Preston - Manchester Airport

On December 16 and 17, the train company will only be running a service on one route between Huddersfield and York.

