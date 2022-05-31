Scarborough rail commuters urged to plan ahead as rail strike hits Queen's Jubilee Weekend

With significant disruption expected, TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers not to travel on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5..

The train company will be running an amended timetable on both days, with a very limited service available for those making essential journeys.

People heading to events including Jubilee celebrations over the weekend should seek alternative transport.

A TransPennine Express Nova train.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “We are saddened that ongoing RMT strikes will mean we are unable to provide a full service for customers over such a special weekend, when celebrations will be taking place across the UK.

“With strike action planned for both Saturday and Sunday, coupled with major engineering work, our advice for customers is not to travel by train, and anyone heading to an event should seek alternative transport.

“Major engineering work by Network Rail will also mean changes for customers travelling across our North route, and we are calling on them to plan ahead and check their journeys.”

Major engineering work for the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) will also be taking place between June 2 and 5, meaning changes for those travelling on the route between: Liverpool, Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds, York, Hull, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Redcar Central.

Anyone making an essential journey should visit the TPE website for more information about the disruption and should check carefully, up to the last minute, before travelling.

Bikes will not be permitted onboard on strike days and those travelling should also extra time for journeys, as any trains that are running will be very busy.