News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS

Scarborough rail customers advised to check their journeys ahead of upcoming timetable change

TransPennine Express (TPE) is advising its customers to be prepared and check their journeys ahead of the timetable change later this month.

By Louise Perrin
Published 16th May 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:55 BST
Scarborough rail customers have been advised to check their journeys ahead of upcoming timetable changeScarborough rail customers have been advised to check their journeys ahead of upcoming timetable change
Scarborough rail customers have been advised to check their journeys ahead of upcoming timetable change

The rail operator has confirmed that there will be no major changes to its services when the next timetable is introduced from Sunday May 21, but some minor amendments may result in changes to train times for some customers.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director at TPE, said: “We are planning to make some minor changes to our current timetable next month and are encouraging customers to check their journeys taking place from May 21.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our number one focus is providing the most reliable and punctual service possible for customers, and we continue to prioritise this following the recent disruption which has impacted some of those using our trains.

“Our priority is delivering a train service people can depend on whether it’s getting them to work, school or an important appointment.”

Most Popular

The new timetables are now available to view on TPE’s website.

Read More
TransPennine Express makes Scarborough Railway Station greener with new coffee c...
Related topics:Transpennine ExpressScarborough