The amendments will be introduced from Sunday December 11 and may mean changes to usual journeys and train times for some customers.

Hourly services between Scarborough, York and Manchester Victoria will return following a reduction in service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director at TransPennine Express said: “We are planning to make some changes to our current timetable next month and are encouraging customers to check their journeys taking place from 11 December onwards.

Scarborough rail users have been urged to check their journey details ahead of rail strikes and a timetable change.

“Our number one focus is providing the most reliable and punctual service possible for customers, and we continue to prioritise this following the recent disruption which has impacted some of those using our trains.

“In light of the current challenges affecting our services, we have to be realistic and have made some short-term changes to what we originally wanted to deliver. Our priority is delivering a train service people can depend on whether it’s getting them to work, school or an important appointment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers should check their journeys using National Rail Enquiries or via the TPE website.

This weekend, rail commuters will also be hit by further rail strikes which are expected to cause severe disruption to train services.On Saturday November 26, there will be no trains running from Scarborough.A limited train plan will also be in place the day after the strike action, with services starting later and finishing earlier than normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone planning on travelling on either November 26 or 27 should check their journey very carefully and allow extra time, as there may be further disruption to services.

Transpennine also said that major engineering work by Network Rail is set to take place at various times throughout the life of the new timetable, including over the Christmas period into New Year and, as such, services will be significantly impacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad