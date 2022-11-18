Train company TransPennine Express (TPE) will only be able to run a small number of services across some routes on this date, and customers should only travel if their journey is essential.

A limited train plan will also be in place the day after the strike action, with services starting later and finishing earlier than normal.

Anyone planning on travelling on either November 26 or 27 should check their journey very carefully and allow extra time, as there may be further disruption to services.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “If it goes ahead as planned, the strike by ASLEF will cause major disruption to services right across the UK.

“Sadly, we will only be able to operate a very limited service on certain routes and are advising customers to travel only if their journey is absolutely essential. The day after the strike will also be affected, and anyone planning journeys should check very carefully.”

The rail operator plans to run the following, limited service on the following routes on November 26:

Sheffield – Cleethorpes

Manchester Piccadilly – York

Liverpool Lime Street – Manchester Victoria

Detailed information as well as the latest updates on the strike impact, can be found here.

Timetable information will be added to this page as soon as this is available.

