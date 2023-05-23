Four train stations across Yorkshire and Humberside will battle it out for a place in the final to be crowned ‘The UK’s best loved station’ and winner of World Cup of Stations 2023, the competition hosted by the Rail Delivery Group in partnership with the Community Rail Network.

TV presenter Tim Dunn chose the 48 stations from across Britain and they compete in a series of online public votes and you can take part via #WorldCupofStations or @RailDeliveryGrp on twitter or vote online at raildeliverygroup.com/WorldCupOfStations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire and Humberside is one of four regions to battle it out on Tuesday May 23 in a bid to reach the final on Friday May 26 and be crowned the champion

Scarborough Railway Station

The tournament seeks to showcase community rail and the benefits the railways bring to residents, the environment and the local economy.

This year’s competition takes place during Community Rail Week (22-26 May) to showcase community rail and the benefits railways bring to residents, the environment and the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four stations in Yorkshire and Humberside that have been nominated are:

Scarborough, North Yorkshire managed by TPE has been shortlisted as volunteers at the station turned a disused area into a thriving arts and exhibition centre.

Bingley, West Yorkshire managed by Northern has been shortlisted as volunteers at Bingley station have created a '5 Rise Locks'-themed garden on a previously overgrown patch of land. The 'Locks' are an important tourist landmark in the town.

Mirfield, West Yorkshire managed by Northern has been nominated as Mirfield station volunteers have installed planters, artwork by local schoolchildren and a wildflower meadow to make the environment as welcoming as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire managed by Northern has been nominated as station volunteers have installed planters, artwork by local schoolchildren and a wildflower meadow to make the environment as welcoming as possible.

Over 100 nominations were whittled down to 48 by TV presenter Tim Dunn in the competition that was last held in 2019. They now face each other in a series of mini-battles to be crowned World Cup of Stations champion 2023.Each of the nominees are from one of 11 regions, with four bonus stations selected by Tim Dunn. People can vote for their favourite Yorkshire and Humberside station on Tuesday 23 May via #WorldCupofStations @RailDeliveryGrp or raildeliverygroup.com/WorldCupOfStations

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Day in, day out stations up and down the country are proving to be at the very heart of the communities and this year during Community Rail Week, we want to shine a light on the very best stations in England, Scotland and Wales, which includes Scarborough, Bingley, Mirfield and Sowerby Bridge.

“All of the stations are making a positive impact on their local community, whether that’s supporting local businesses, being used for a social space or making the local environment better by being more sustainable, whatever they’re doing to make a difference, we want to celebrate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Dunn, TV presenter and shortlist judge, said: “I had the tricky task of selecting the shortlist of 48 stations - tricky, because it represents the work of 48 groups of chuffing ace volunteers.

“The time, energy and love each group gives is because of a love of our shared railway and their communities too. It might seem bonkers, but this competition showcases the hard work of hundreds countrywide, then amplifies and celebrates all in community rail. Remember: like a football World Cup, the winners each day need more and more support - in every battle, it's the one with the most votes who wins!”Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “Community Rail partnerships and thousands of ‘station friends’ volunteers the length and breadth of Britain are mobilising en masse, engaging local people and partners to raise awareness about sustainable travel by rail, and get people enthused about its many benefits.”

Over 1,200 stations across Britain are supported by station adoption groups, made up entirely of volunteers, that help to make stations welcoming and safe, bring people together and add value to their communities. Often the work of these groups extends beyond basic upkeep, incorporating community gardening and food growing, local arts projects, and workshops and visits with children and young people.

More than 100 nominations were received for stations to feature in this year's competition, recognising the efforts of so many across the country in the following categories:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creating social spaces – stations rejuvenated by local adoption groups who are creating spaces for the local community

Supporting local business – adoption groups using station spaces to host and celebrate local businesses

Education stations – educational spaces and workshops arranged by adoption groups held in their station

Tourism stations – adoption groups using their station to promote local attractions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad