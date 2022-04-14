Scarborough set for traffic chaos as busy junction to shut for major resurfacing during roadworks scheme

The Seamer Corner junction, pictured, is set to be closed in the evenings and resurfaced.

North Yorkshire County Council has announced that the Seamer Road-Falsgrave Road junction will be closed during the next stage of the Crown Tavern roundabout roadworks scheme.

The maintenance will see the installation of new traffic lights completed and the carriageway resurfaced at the Seamer Corner junction.

Northern Gas Networks is continuing to install a new gas main along Falsgrave Road, which the authority hopes will be finished before this weekend.

New traffic lights were damaged after a car crashed into them earlier in April.

Resurfacing of the Seamer Corner junction will start next week in the early evening and overnight, but the work will be weather dependent.

The Seamer Road-Falsgrave Road junction will be closed to all vehicles between 7pm and 3am from Tuesday April 19 until Friday April 22 and from Monday April 25 until Tuesday April 26.

The work outside the Crown Tavern to replace the roundabout with traffic lights and new pedestrian crossings has been beset by delays, largely caused by hold-ups from utility companies.

North Yorkshire County Council said the completion date for the roadworks has been delayed to the end of April, which was running four weeks behind schedule last month.

The roadworks have been ongoing for several months to replace a roundabout with traffic lights.

Traffic is now suffering some delays at the Seamer Road-Falsgrave Road junction as work at that junction continues with temporary traffic lights and lane closures in place.

Richard Marr, North Yorkshire County Council's Highways Area Manager said the new Crown Tavern traffic lights will be configured with those at the Seamer Road-Falsgrave Road junction once roadworks have been completed.

The highways team at North Yorkshire County Council said a car that crashed into the new traffic lights had not caused the Crown Tavern scheme any delays, and new posts were swiftly installed.