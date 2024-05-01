Scarborough street cordoned off after sinkhole opens up
A Scarborough street has had to be cordoned off after a sinkhole opened up.
Police urged residents to avoid Barwick Street after the sinkhole formed on April 30.
North Yorkshire Council’s highways area manager, Richard Marr, said: “We were notified of a suspected road collapse and our local highways officer attended the scene and coned the area off to make it safe.
“We have closed Barwick Street from its junctions with Victoria Road and Barwick Terrace while investigations take place.
"We will continue to update the public.”
