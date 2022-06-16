Scarborough train commuters warned only to make essential journeys during rail strike

The union has announced industrial action on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25 and, with an amended timetable in place, TPE is warning the very few services it is able to run each day will be extremely busy.

There will also be significant disruption to services on days either side of the strike action.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director at TransPennine Express, said: “Due to the RMT action we will only be able to operate around 10 per cent of our usual daily services.

A TransPennine Express Nova train.

"Alongside other operators, we simply won’t be able to provide journeys for the tens of thousands of customers who would normally rely on us and any services we are able to run will be extremely busy.

“Therefore, we’re asking our customers to think carefully about their travel across the whole of next week and to only make essential journeys by rail.

"People should, where possible, consider alternative modes of transport.”

On the days of RMT strike action, TPE will operate a small number of services on just four routes (Newcastle – Edinburgh, Sheffield – Cleethorpes, Manchester Airport – Preston and Manchester Piccadilly – York), with the vast majority of its managed stations closed with no rail or replacement service available for customers.

Kathryn added: “We will do all we can to provide the best possible service for our customers, but with the limited timetable and trains starting later and finishing earlier than usual we need all our customers to plan essential journeys carefully.

“It’s extremely disappointing that RMT has chosen to take strike action which will not only cause significant disruption for our customers, but will also damage the recovery of the rail industry.

“Like many other industries, rail is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic and the latest strikes – which follow almost five months of industrial action by RMT – only serve to put this recovery at risk.

“We remain open for talks with the union, but any talks must be realistic, affordable and take into account the context of the environment in which the rail industry is now operating.”

Customers who need to make essential journeys should visit the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries for the latest timetables and information.

Anyone planning journeys should check carefully, up to the last minute, as there is potential for delays and further cancellations.