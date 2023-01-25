Scarborough train passengers braced for week of rail replacement bus service disruption as part of £3.2m upgrade work
Scarborough train passengers are being warned of disruption later this month as part of £3.2m works to upgrade rail infrastructure.
Network Rail will be upgrading three miles of railway tracks and wooden sleepers between Willerby Carr and Seamer by replacing them with resilient steel sleepers and new rails, which have not received any significant work for almost 50 years.
Engineers will also take the opportunity to renew signalling equipment around Seamer during the four days of disruption.
Jason Hamilton, Works Delivery Programme Director for Network Rail, said: “This is an essential upgrade to breathe new life into these decades-old tracks and deliver better, more reliable journeys for those travelling through.
“We’re combining projects and working over four days, rather than across multiple weekends, to minimise disruption for passengers. There will be changes to services during this time so please check before you travel.”
Maintenance works will take place between Tuesday January 31 and Saturday February 4, with rail replacement bus services in operation between Scarborough and Malton. Strike action planned for February 1 and 3 will also affect services.
The track improvements will bring “smoother and on-time journeys” it has been claimed, as well as reducing the need for further maintenance work in the future.
Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express, said: “The modernisation of these tracks will make a big difference to our customers and provide more reliable journeys and ensure the long-term resilience of the route.
“I’d like to thank our customers in advance for their patience during the work and urge them to check before they travel to understand the options for their journey.”