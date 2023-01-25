Network Rail will be upgrading three miles of railway tracks and wooden sleepers between Willerby Carr and Seamer by replacing them with resilient steel sleepers and new rails, which have not received any significant work for almost 50 years.

Engineers will also take the opportunity to renew signalling equipment around Seamer during the four days of disruption.

Jason Hamilton, Works Delivery Programme Director for Network Rail, said: “This is an essential upgrade to breathe new life into these decades-old tracks and deliver better, more reliable journeys for those travelling through.

Passengers are being urged to check their journeys ahead of the disruption later this month.

“We’re combining projects and working over four days, rather than across multiple weekends, to minimise disruption for passengers. There will be changes to services during this time so please check before you travel.”

Maintenance works will take place between Tuesday January 31 and Saturday February 4, with rail replacement bus services in operation between Scarborough and Malton. Strike action planned for February 1 and 3 will also affect services.

The track improvements will bring “smoother and on-time journeys” it has been claimed, as well as reducing the need for further maintenance work in the future.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express, said: “The modernisation of these tracks will make a big difference to our customers and provide more reliable journeys and ensure the long-term resilience of the route.

Railway tracks and sleepers will be replaced as part of the works. (Photo: Network Rail)