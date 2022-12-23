Network Rail is warning passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary and to check their journeys ahead of travelling.

Tomorrow on Christmas Eve, trains will stop much earlier than usual as members of the RMT Union at Network Rail and many train operators begin strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that the last trains to key destinations will leave as early as midday.

Scarborough train passengers have been warned about travelling this Christmas

People are being urged to plan ahead and avoid travelling on Christmas Eve wherever they can. Those who absolutely need to travel by train should check their journey, set off in the morning and expect disruption.

Matt Rice, North & East Route Director for Network Rail said: “Our teams are stepping up to run as many trains as we can in the run-up to Christmas, but with strike action on Christmas Eve, we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and travel as early as possible to keep their plans on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll also be completing some crucial work over the festive period to offer a more reliable railway for the future.”

As well as disruption on Christmas Eve, trains will not be running on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and will start later than usual on Tuesday December 27.A number of crucial engineering projects will still go ahead as planned to offer a more modern, reliable railway in the future, taking advantage of the railway being closed as usual on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means there will be changes to services between Saturday December 24 and Tuesday January 3.

Passengers can find the latest train times and travel advice using the TransPennine Express website.