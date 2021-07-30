Scarborough train timetable shake-up as extra services introduced to York and Manchester

Extra services from Scarborough to York and Manchester are set to be introduced in August.

TransPennine Express will begin to run extra services between Scarborough and York, with some trains running all the way through to Manchester.

The extra services will provide Scarborough residents more opportunities for a city break away as well as bringing more tourists to the coast this summer.

Luke Gardner, Long Term Planning Timetable Manager for TransPennine Express, said: "Now that the school summer holidays have started, many families will be busy planning days out to keep their little ones entertained and a trip to the seaside is always a firm favourite."

Trains between Scarborough, York and Manchester are set to run from August 16.

The extra services will include:

• 15.29 Manchester – Scarborough – daily service

• 15.34 Scarborough – Manchester – daily service

• 09.00 Manchester – Scarborough – Saturdays/Sundays only

• 11.21 Scarborough – York – Saturdays/Sundays only

• 16.26 York – Scarborough – Saturdays/Sundays only

• 18.11 Scarborough – Manchester – Saturdays/Sundays only