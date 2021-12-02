Scarborough train timetable winter shake-up reintroduces hourly services to York and Manchester
Extra train services are set to be introduced at Scarborough station from next week, just in time for the festive season.
TransPennine Express will begin to increase the number of services running between Scarborough, York, Manchester Victoria and Liverpool Lime Street.
From Sunday December 12 the hourly service between Scarborough, York and Manchester Victoria will return after a reduction in service during the pandemic.
The extra trains will provide Scarborough residents more opportunities for a winter break away, as well as improving connectivity.
In addition, some peak trains will also be extended through to Liverpool Lime Street.
Jerry Farquharson, Service Planning Director at TransPennine Express said: "With more and more people returning to rail and the festive season just around the corner, the reintroduction of more trains between Scarborough, York and Manchester/Liverpool is great news for customers.
"Services on this route are very popular and I would encourage those intending to travel by train to plan their journeys in advance and book ahead."
TransPennine Express said enhanced cleaning is in place on trains and at stations to keep passengers safe. As of Tuesday, face coverings must be worn on public transport, including trains and railway stations.