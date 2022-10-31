Scarborough’s Cross Lane reopens after months of chaos caused by roadworks

Motorists in Scarborough have faced months of diversions following the closure of Green Lane and Cross Lane earlier this year. The closure covered Green Lane, and part of Cross Lane up to the mini roundabout with Newlands Drive.

Highways England said that the closure is for “carriageway patching and resurfacing.” Whilst works have been ongoing, the bridge on Cross Lane, located over the Cinder Track has been closed for waterproofing.

North Yorkshire County Council said: “The bridge has been closed for waterproofing. Waterproofing works are complete and contractors have reinstated the surfacing and footways.”

Roadworks on Green Lane are near completion.

The bridge has now reopened, however a traffic light system remains in place on Cross Lane.

Green Lane remains closed.

A diversion has been in place on the A171, from Scalby Road, to Manor Road, over Glen Bridge, to Northstead, North Leas Avenue and Newlands Park Drive.

Earlier this year, The Scarborough News reported on the temporary road repairs and residents' anger regarding Green Lane.

