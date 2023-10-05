News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's Ramshill Road could partially reopen soon following hotel fire

Plans to partially reopen a Scarborough Road which has been closed since July have been released by North Yorkshire Council.
By Louise French
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:22 BST
Lower Ramshill Road has been closed since July

Firefighters were called to the old Cumberland Hotel on Belmont Road, formerly known as Granville Lodge, and later as the Marine Residence, after fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, July 16.

Lower Ramshill Rd and Belmont Rd have been closed ever since due to the unsafe nature of the building which is privately owned.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “We are currently working on designs to open the downhill lane of Ramshill Road as quickly as possible.

“To ensure we can do so safely, hoardings will need to be installed. Essential access and consent are also being addressed.

“We hope to have this completed, and the downhill lane opened, by the end of October.

“This is a complex issue which involves legal agreements as well as robust safety plans.”