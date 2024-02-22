Significant overnight road closure on main road into Scarborough set to cause delays
A road closure on a busy main road into Scarborough is set to cause delays.
The A165 between Scarborough and Cayton Bay is due to be closed for essential resurfacing at the Park and Ride roundabout.
The work will start on Monday, February 26 and run until Friday, March 1 overnight. The A165 will be closed from 7pm until 5am.
A signed diversion will be in place and North Yorkshire Council apologise for any disruption this may cause.
