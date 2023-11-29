Snow forces closures of main roads near Scarborough - latest on A171 and A169
North Yorkshire Police issued a message on their Facebook page late last night (Tuesday, November 28) to say that the A169 was closed at White Way Heads / Saltergate Moor near to RAF Fylingdales because of snow and ice.
In an update issued at 9am on Wednesday, November 29, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: “The A169 remains closed at the moment but our gritters and ploughs are working on the route. We are expecting it to be open within the next hour or so.”
Cloughton Bank on the A171 just north of Scarborough was also closed after a HGV jack-knifed and blocked the road.
This has now reopened.