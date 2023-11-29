Snow forces closures of main roads near Scarborough - latest on A171 and A169

Both the A169 Whitby to Pickering Road and the A171 Scarborough to Whitby Road were closed overnight.

The A169 is expected to reopen within the next hour or so

North Yorkshire Police issued a message on their Facebook page late last night (Tuesday, November 28) to say that the A169 was closed at White Way Heads / Saltergate Moor near to RAF Fylingdales because of snow and ice.

In an update issued at 9am on Wednesday, November 29, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: “The A169 remains closed at the moment but our gritters and ploughs are working on the route. We are expecting it to be open within the next hour or so.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cloughton Bank on the A171 just north of Scarborough was also closed after a HGV jack-knifed and blocked the road.