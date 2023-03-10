SNOW IN NORTH YORKSHIRE: 12 images from weather cameras which show state of county's roads
Snow has fallen across much of North Yorkshire overnight leaving driving conditions treacherous.
By Louise Perrin
12 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 7:53am
Here we take a look at 12 images from the county’s weather cameras.
North Yorkshire County Council’s weather cameras are updated every 10 minutes throughout the day.
Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/road-cameras-and-weather-conditions for the latest pictures.
