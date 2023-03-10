News you can trust since 1882
Weather station camera images from across North Yorkshire

SNOW IN NORTH YORKSHIRE: 12 images from weather cameras which show state of county's roads

Snow has fallen across much of North Yorkshire overnight leaving driving conditions treacherous.

By Louise Perrin
12 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 7:53am

Here we take a look at 12 images from the county’s weather cameras.

North Yorkshire County Council’s weather cameras are updated every 10 minutes throughout the day.

Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/road-cameras-and-weather-conditions for the latest pictures.

A6108 Low Burton (near Masham)

1. Weather camera images from across North Yorkshire

A6108 Low Burton (near Masham)

Photo: North Yorkshire County Council

B1253 North Grimston (near Malton)

2. Weather station camera images from across North Yorkshire

B1253 North Grimston (near Malton)

Photo: North Yorkshire County Council

A61 Carlton Miniott (near Thirsk)

3. Weather camera images from across North Yorkshire

A61 Carlton Miniott (near Thirsk)

Photo: North Yorkshire County Council

A19 Riccall (near Selby)

4. Weather camera images from across North Yorkshire

A19 Riccall (near Selby)

Photo: North Yorkshire County Council

