Our readers have been sharing their views on the decision to ban motorhomes from overnight parking at certain locations in Scarborough, Whitby and Cayton.

An experimental ban on the overnight parking of motorhomes from Sandsend to Raithwaite, Royal Albert Drive in Scarborough and Osgodby Hill and Filey Road in Cayton Bay has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The trial ban will be in force between 11pm and 7am for the next 18 months and is set to start in September.

It comes as the council said the number of motorhomes using the specified streets had reached an “unacceptable level” and followed increasing complaints from members of the public.

Campervans on Scarborough's Royal Albert Drive

Coun Keane Duncan, executive member for highways, said “this is a trial and we need the views of locals, visitors, and campervan visitors so we get the full spectrum of views”.

The move has seen Scarborough News readers sharing their thoughts on the matter on our website.

Jane M said: “Brilliant news - there are great caravan parks to be used and help those in business - and stop our beautiful resort being used and abused as a free park.”

John H said: “I hope that includes the Esplanade in Scarborough as well. Some days it is impossible to park to get a quick walk around the Italian gardens.”

Karen C said: “NYC could have been more proactive and introduced a charge for overnight parking in some of these areas, which could have better managed the situation and brought some income in for the council.

“But I agree it was getting out of control with caravans at Cayton Bay and people clearly staying for weeks and months on end.”

Karen J agreed, adding: “Limit the number of nights allowed, and put a night charge on.”

Jules B said: “Our road used to be full of camper vans until someone removed the ‘no camper vans’ sign on Esplanade Crescent. Putting bans on certain areas will just move them back to the closest roads like ours.”

Harry W said: “Interestingly, most of my acquaintances (I'm a Scarborough resident incidentally, and no nothing about issues in the villages) are saddened by this move.

“The most common comment is that it's motivated, perhaps sub-consciously, by envy.”

