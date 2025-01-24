STORM EOWYN: Passengers advised to check before they travel as train services cancelled in Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby
A number of train services have been altered, delayed or cancelled, and passengers are being advised to check their scheduled service before they travel.
A spokesperson for Northern Trains said: “We strongly advise against travelling on all other routes across the entire network on Friday 24th January, all services are subject to severe disruption and trains may be cancelled or disrupted at very short notice.”
Sheffield to Scarborough services will only operate between Hull and Scarborough, while York to Bridlington services will only operate between York and Hull.
Services from Manchester Victoria to Scarborough will run between York and Scarborough only.
Whitby service update from Northern Trains:
10:19 Middlesbrough to Whitby due 11:51 will be cancelled. This is due to forecasted severe weather.
11:56 Hexham to Whitby due 15:37 will be reinstated. It will be started from Newcastle. It will no longer call at Hexham, Corbridge, Riding Mill, Stocksfield, Prudhoe, Wylam, Blaydon, Metrocentre and Dunston. This is due to forecasted severe weather.
11:59 Whitby to Hexham due 15:39 will be cancelled. This is due to forecasted severe weather.
15:56 Hexham to Whitby due 19:31 will be cancelled. This is due to forecasted severe weather.
15:57 Whitby to Hexham due 19:38 will be terminated at Newcastle. It will no longer call at Dunston, Metrocentre, Blaydon, Wylam, Prudhoe, Stocksfield, Riding Mill, Corbridge and Hexham. This is due to forecasted severe weather.
19:42 Whitby to Middlesbrough due 21:13 will be cancelled. This is due to forecasted severe weather.
20:43 Middlesbrough to Whitby due 22:16 will be cancelled. This is due to forecasted severe weather.
22:23 Whitby to Middlesbrough due 23:51 will be cancelled. This is due to forecasted severe weather.
For the latest service information visit: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates or for TransPennine Express services visit: https://www.journeycheck.com/tpexpress/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.