Taxi fares set to rise across the East Riding for the first time in eight years

East Riding of Yorkshire councillors heard the proposed hikes came following requests from the industry amid rising costs for fuel, new cars, and other outgoings.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet backed proposals that would see fares rise by between 12.8 and 16.5 per cent, depending on the day, time and length of journey.

Drivers would be able to charge up to £2.55 for the first 328 yards during the day midweek, up from £2.30, and 15p for every subsequent 150 yards.

Council Public Protection Portfolio Holder Cllr Kerri Harold said the increase would help keep the industry afloat amid rising fuel costs.

It comes as the council’s public consultation with the industry and taxi users is set to run this month ahead of hikes taking effect from Friday, July 1.

The rates the council sets are the maximum drivers can charge for fares but they are free to set prices below the limits.

Proposed hikes would see drivers able to charge 15p for every subsequent 150 yards rather than the current 176.

The fare for a four-mile journey would rise from £8.15 to £9.25 during the day and from £10.30 to £11.95 at night.

The price of the same journey, roughly the distance from Beverley to Cherry Burton, would rise from the current rate of £12.70 on bank and public holidays to £14.45.

A nine-mile journey would cost £18.10 during the day, up from the current £15.65, with night time rates rising from £20.30 to £23.75.

Nine-mile journeys on holidays would cost £29.20, up from £25.20.

Fares for 11-mile journeys, equivalent to a taxi ride from Beverley to Hessle, would go up from £18.65 to £21.55 during the day.

They would rise from £24.30 to £28.35 for a night time trip and from £30.20 to £35.20 on holidays.

A 13-mile trip would go up to £25.15 from £21.65 during the day, £33.15 from £28.30 at night and £40.95 from £35.20 on holidays.

A journey of 14 miles, roughly the same as travelling from Driffield to Bridlington, would increase from £23.15 to £26.95 in the day and from £30.30 to £35.55 at night.

The same journey would rise in price from £37.70 to £43.70 on holidays.

Extra charges are also set to go up, with fees for each person in excess of one going up from 30p to 35p.

The charge for each person in excess of four would remain at £1.20.

Fees for taking dogs would go up from 60p to almost 61p per animal while charges for luggage carried in taxi boots would rise from 30p to 50p.

Charges for contamination inside the vehicle would rise from £60 to £70, with external fees rising from £20 to £25.

Officers told the Cabinet it would not be economically to hike fares every year in line with inflation because of the administrative costs of doing so.

But councillors recommended the East Riding’s Licensing Committee look into whether they could be reviewed every two years.

Community Involvement Portfolio Holder Cllr David Elvidge said the increases were long overdue.

Cllr Harold said it would protect the industry which serves some of the most vulnerable in the East Riding.

The Cabinet member said: “The industry is so important for our area because of its rural geography, many residents rely on taxis.