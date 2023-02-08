Temporary footbridge installed at Bridlington train station as major improvement work begins

Network Rail is currently delivering a £4.6 million Access for All scheme to make it easier for people with reduced mobility, pushchairs, bikes or heavy luggage to move between Platform 4 and Platforms 5 and 6.

Currently, the bridge in place has many steps which makes travelling between the platforms difficult for those with mobility issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifts will be added to the station for the first time, and the historic footbridge will be spruced up and strengthened to keep it at the heart of the station for future generations.

A temporary footbridge has been installed at Bridlington train station while work to make the platforms more accessible takes place.

The temporary footbridge allows passengers to continue to switch platforms while the work takes place.

Anyone who needs assistance should speak to station staff members and use the level crossing as usual until the new lifts open in summer 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Weeks, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We’re working hard to bring lifts to Bridlington station for the first time ever, and, crucially, make it easier for everybody to catch the train to or from the coast with confidence.

“Opening the temporary bridge marks a real milestone for the project and will allow passengers to continue to use the station seamlessly while work picks up pace on the brand-new lifts.