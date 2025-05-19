Temporary park and ride to operate from Abbey Headland to centre of Whitby

A new temporary park and ride service has been set up in Whitby for the 2025 season.

North Yorkshire Council has announced that the temporary park and ride service will operate from Whitby Abbey Headland car park to Langborne Road bus stop between Sunday, May 25 and Sunday, August 31.

Whitby has recently lost parking spaces at its Endeavour Wharf car park, which has closed due to start of construction work on the maritime hub and will remain unavailable during the construction phase, for safety reasons.

Buses will operate from the Abbey Headland every 30 minutes, from 10am to 6.30pm and return buses will operate from Langborne Road every 30 minutes from 10.15am to 6.45pm.

Looking up towards the Whitby Abbey Headland. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme.

Normal parking charges will apply at the Abbey Headland car park with the bus travel free of charge.

