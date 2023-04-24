News you can trust since 1882
Temporary traffic delays and bus disruption as roadworks begin in Scarborough town centre

A route in the centre of Scarborough has closed this week to allow maintenance work to be carried out.

By George Buksmann
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read

North Yorkshire Council said Somerset Terrace is closed at the junction with York Place so Northern Powergrid can repair a cable fault.

The road is shut from today, April 24, with multi-way temporary traffic lights in place and will reopen on Friday April 28.

Traffic cannot access Vernon Road via Somerset Terrace, nor can drivers reach the A165 in the opposite direction.

Roadworks on Somerset Terrace have begun. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)Roadworks on Somerset Terrace have begun. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)
Roadworks on Somerset Terrace have begun. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)
Motorists can drive down York Place and The Crescent as normal.

As a busy road through the town centre, it is thought that some disruption is expected.

A diversion route is not in place, but some pedestrian access is restricted during the repairs.

East Yorkshire Buses said that five services will be disrupted during the closure and will not be able to serve certain stops during their routes.

The closure is expected to last one week. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)The closure is expected to last one week. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)
The closure is expected to last one week. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)

The number 7 service will not stop at Falconer’s Square and instead will divert via Northway, Victoria Road, Castle Road, Queen Street and St Thomas Street.

Service 7A will not stop at Valley Bridge instead will divert via Ramshill Road and Vernon Road.

The Scalby-bound number 10 service will not stop at Valley Bridge instead will divert via Ramshill Road and Vernon Road.Service 13 will not stop at Aquarium Top and will instead divert via Valley Bridge.The number 165 service will turn left out of York Place via Vernon Road and Ramshill Road.

