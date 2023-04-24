Temporary traffic delays and bus disruption as roadworks begin in Scarborough town centre

North Yorkshire Council said Somerset Terrace is closed at the junction with York Place so Northern Powergrid can repair a cable fault.

The road is shut from today, April 24, with multi-way temporary traffic lights in place and will reopen on Friday April 28.

Traffic cannot access Vernon Road via Somerset Terrace, nor can drivers reach the A165 in the opposite direction.

Roadworks on Somerset Terrace have begun. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)

Motorists can drive down York Place and The Crescent as normal.

As a busy road through the town centre, it is thought that some disruption is expected.

A diversion route is not in place, but some pedestrian access is restricted during the repairs.

East Yorkshire Buses said that five services will be disrupted during the closure and will not be able to serve certain stops during their routes.

The closure is expected to last one week. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)

The number 7 service will not stop at Falconer’s Square and instead will divert via Northway, Victoria Road, Castle Road, Queen Street and St Thomas Street.

Service 7A will not stop at Valley Bridge instead will divert via Ramshill Road and Vernon Road.