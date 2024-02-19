Temporary traffic signals on a key road in Bridlington to cause delays this week- Find out more here

News you can trust since 1882
By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:18 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 12:19 GMT
There will be delays on Bessingby Hill this Thursday (22 February) because contractors for East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be operating two-way temporary lights at the location.

The lights will be in operation from 9am on February 22 until the following morning.

The works on the site follow recent issues with flooding on Bessingby Hill, and contractors will be carrying out investigation and repair works.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said : “We apologise to motorists for the inconvenience caused by the inevitable delays at Bessingby Hill whilst these works are carried out, and ask for their patience.

“We are aware that there have been several ins tances of flooding there in recent years, and these works are aimed at resolving this problem.”

