Time Out highlights Scarborough as one of best places to visit in UK in 2023

Time Out - the global media and hospitality brand which helps people explore and experience the best of the city - cites the revival of Scarborough Fair next autumn and the February Dark Skies Festival around the coast and North York Moors as some of the many reasons to book a holiday or take a day trip to the area next year.

An exploration of Scarborough’s breweries and pubs, Old Town’s quirky independent shops and a walk along South Cliff Gardens are also some of the things highlighted and recommended by Time Out’s team of UK experts, who have put the town at number five on their list of UK Best Places to Visit 2023.

Eastbourne has been named the best UK village, town or city for a day trip or holiday in 2023. The second-most recommended UK place on Time Out’s list is Birmingham, with the Welsh town of Cardigan in third, singled out by the Time Out team as the “most underrated” spot in West Wales.

Beach huts in Scarborough's north bay

Huw Oliver, Time Out’s UK Editor explains why the places on the list have made the cut; “Rather than the usual hotspots, we want to highlight places, many of which are ridiculously underrated, which people don’t automatically think to go to.

"In all of the places on the list, you will find interesting things to see and do, eat and drink during the day and night, a friendly welcome and a community spirit which enables you to connect with locals and really get to know a place.

"We recommend you put one or more of these destinations on your travel list for next year”.

To come up with Time Out’s UK Best Places to Visit 2023 list, Time Out’s network of local editors have selected and ranked the destinations based on their current thriving food, drink and arts scene.

In addition, it was also taken into consideration for the ranking whether there are also lots of new things to get excited about in the coming year in the chosen places such as new hotels, restaurants, museums or events to put on people’s calendars for 2023.

The full list of Time Out’s Best Places to Visit in the UK in 2023 is:

