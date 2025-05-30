Tour of Britain: All of the road closure timings as the race passes travels from Dalby forest through Pickering to Redcar
The women's tour of Britain will pass through the area on Thursday June 5 when the Tour of Britain Women race passes through North Yorkshire.
All road closures will be of short duration, typically lasting around 30 minutes.
Parking restrictions will be in place on the race route from 7am on race day until the race has passed.
The race, which begins in Dalby Forest and ends in Redcar, passes through the beautiful North York Moors National Park.
There will be a ‘rolling road closure’ system in place, rather than a full road closure to minimise disruption. The roads will only be closed for a short window - approximately 30-40 minutes - while the race passes through.
Estimated times:
Dalby Forest - 11:15am until 11:45am
Thornton-Le-Dale - 11:20am until 11:50am
Pickering -11:40am until 12:10pm.
Middleton - 11:45am until 12:15pm
Keldholme - 11:55am until 12:25pm
Hutton-le-Hole 12:05pm until 12:35pm
Westerdale 12:25pm until 12:55pm
Castleton - 12:35pm until 1:05pm
Danby - 12:37 until 1:07pm
Commondale - 12:42pm until 13:12pm
Kildale - 12:55pm until 1:25pm
Redcar - 1:35pm until 2:05pm
Race finishes.
Please note: All timings are approximate. The length of closure of the rolling road block depends upon how spread out the riders are. Typically, the lead motorcycle instigating the closure is 15 minutes ahead of the lead rider. The closure then remains in place until all riders and race cars have passed through.
There will be police cars as well as National Escort Group (NEG) motorbikes that will work to safely hold traffic and restart traffic before and after the race moves through areas of a town, city or village.
Visit the Stage One Road closure sheet to see the full list of timings.
