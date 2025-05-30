Tour of Britain: All of the road closure timings as the race passes travels from Dalby forest through Pickering to Redcar

Road closures will be in place on Thursday, June 5.

A series of road closures have been announced as the women's Tour of Britain passes through Dalby Forest, Pickering, Hutton le Hole and The North York Moors.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women's tour of Britain will pass through the area on Thursday June 5 when the Tour of Britain Women race passes through North Yorkshire.

All road closures will be of short duration, typically lasting around 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking restrictions will be in place on the race route from 7am on race day until the race has passed.

The race, which begins in Dalby Forest and ends in Redcar, passes through the beautiful North York Moors National Park.

There will be a ‘rolling road closure’ system in place, rather than a full road closure to minimise disruption. The roads will only be closed for a short window - approximately 30-40 minutes - while the race passes through.

Estimated times:

Dalby Forest - 11:15am until 11:45am

Thornton-Le-Dale - 11:20am until 11:50am

Pickering -11:40am until 12:10pm.

Middleton - 11:45am until 12:15pm

Keldholme - 11:55am until 12:25pm

Hutton-le-Hole 12:05pm until 12:35pm

Westerdale 12:25pm until 12:55pm

Castleton - 12:35pm until 1:05pm

Danby - 12:37 until 1:07pm

Commondale - 12:42pm until 13:12pm

Kildale - 12:55pm until 1:25pm

Redcar - 1:35pm until 2:05pm

Race finishes.

Please note: All timings are approximate. The length of closure of the rolling road block depends upon how spread out the riders are. Typically, the lead motorcycle instigating the closure is 15 minutes ahead of the lead rider. The closure then remains in place until all riders and race cars have passed through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be police cars as well as National Escort Group (NEG) motorbikes that will work to safely hold traffic and restart traffic before and after the race moves through areas of a town, city or village.

Visit the Stage One Road closure sheet to see the full list of timings.