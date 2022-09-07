Tour of Britain: here are the road closures around the Whitby area
The Tour of Britain arrives in the Whitby area today (Sep 7), a spectacular event which will see cyclists taking on a challenging route around the coast and moors.
The 152km (93-mile) stage four of the Tour of Britain will begin in Redcar at around 11.30am then pass through Staithes, Hinderwell, Sandsend and Whitby before heading into the North York Moors National Park villages and finishing around 3.30pm at Duncombe Park.
Rolling road closures will be enforced during the Tour of Britain race – here are the ones for the Whitby area:
Staithes
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.20pm to 12.30pm
Estimated road closure: 12pm to 12.45pm
Hinderwell
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.20pm to 12.30pm
Estimated road closure: 12pm to 12.45pm
Sandsend
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.35pm to 12.45pm
Estimated road closure: 12.10pm to 1pm
Whitby
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.40pm to 12.50pm
Estimated road closure: 12.20pm to 1.15pm
Robin Hood’s Bay
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.50pm to 1.05pm
Estimated road closure: 12.30pm to 1.30pm
Robin Hood’s Bay King of Mountains climb
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.55pm to 1.10pm
Estimated road closure: 12.30pm to 1.30pm
Ruswarp
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.10pm to 1.25pm
Estimated road closure: 12.45pm to 1.45pm
Sleights
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.10pm to 1.30pm
Estimated road closure: 12.50pm to 1.50pm
Grosmont
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.15pm to 1.40pm
Estimated road closure: 12.55pm to 1.55pm
Egton
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.20pm to 1.45pm
Estimated road closure: 1pm to 2pm
Danby
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.40pm to 2.05pm
Estimated road closure: 1.20pm to 2.20pm
Castleton
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.40pm to 2.05pm
Estimated road closure: 1.20pm to 2.20pm
Commondale
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.50pm to 2.15pm
Estimated road closure: 1.30pm to 2.30pm
Anyone driving on or near the race route is reminded that there may be more pedestrians and cyclists around and to drive accordingly.
Drivers should not park vehicles on the race route.
Riders pass by quickly, so parents and carers are advised to keep children away from the edge of the road and to keep pets on a lead and away from the roadside.