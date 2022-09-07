Tour de Yorkshire peloton at Robin Hoods Bay - the Tour of Britain passes through the seaside village today.

The 152km (93-mile) stage four of the Tour of Britain will begin in Redcar at around 11.30am then pass through Staithes, Hinderwell, Sandsend and Whitby before heading into the North York Moors National Park villages and finishing around 3.30pm at Duncombe Park.

Rolling road closures will be enforced during the Tour of Britain race – here are the ones for the Whitby area:

Staithes

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.20pm to 12.30pm

Estimated road closure: 12pm to 12.45pm

Hinderwell

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.20pm to 12.30pm

Estimated road closure: 12pm to 12.45pm

Sandsend

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.35pm to 12.45pm

Estimated road closure: 12.10pm to 1pm

Whitby

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.40pm to 12.50pm

Estimated road closure: 12.20pm to 1.15pm

Robin Hood’s Bay

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.50pm to 1.05pm

Estimated road closure: 12.30pm to 1.30pm

Robin Hood’s Bay King of Mountains climb

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.55pm to 1.10pm

Estimated road closure: 12.30pm to 1.30pm

Ruswarp

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.10pm to 1.25pm

Estimated road closure: 12.45pm to 1.45pm

Sleights

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.10pm to 1.30pm

Estimated road closure: 12.50pm to 1.50pm

Grosmont

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.15pm to 1.40pm

Estimated road closure: 12.55pm to 1.55pm

Egton

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.20pm to 1.45pm

Estimated road closure: 1pm to 2pm

Danby

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.40pm to 2.05pm

Estimated road closure: 1.20pm to 2.20pm

Castleton

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.40pm to 2.05pm

Estimated road closure: 1.20pm to 2.20pm

Commondale

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.50pm to 2.15pm

Estimated road closure: 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Anyone driving on or near the race route is reminded that there may be more pedestrians and cyclists around and to drive accordingly.

Drivers should not park vehicles on the race route.