Traffic alert at Kirkbymoorside in Ryedale following suspected serious injury collision
Emergency services are dealing with a suspected serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and a car near Kirkbymoorside.
The incident occured at 11.07am today (June 17) on Gray Lane at Keldholme.
A police spokesperson said: “The rider has been taken to hospital by air ambulance as enquiries continue at the scene.
“Highways are managing the road closure and diversions.
“Witnesses and motorist with relevant dashcam footage are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-17062025-0153.”
