TRAFFIC ALERT: Sutton Bank closed to allow for recovery of HGV

North Yorkshire Police has issued a request for motorists to avoid Sutton Bank to allow for recovery of a broken down heavy goods vehicle.

A message released on the North Yorkshire Police Facebook page at 8.21am this morning (Monday, February 17) reads: “Motorists are advised to completely avoid the A170 at Sutton Bank for the next three hours while highways manage the recovery of a broken down heavy goods vehicle that is blocking the route in both directions.”