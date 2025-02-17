TRAFFIC ALERT: Sutton Bank closed to allow for recovery of HGV

By Louise French
Published 17th Feb 2025, 08:55 BST
Police have advised motorists to avoid Sutton Bank until around 11am todayPolice have advised motorists to avoid Sutton Bank until around 11am today
Police have advised motorists to avoid Sutton Bank until around 11am today
North Yorkshire Police has issued a request for motorists to avoid Sutton Bank to allow for recovery of a broken down heavy goods vehicle.

A message released on the North Yorkshire Police Facebook page at 8.21am this morning (Monday, February 17) reads: “Motorists are advised to completely avoid the A170 at Sutton Bank for the next three hours while highways manage the recovery of a broken down heavy goods vehicle that is blocking the route in both directions.”

For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/NorthYorkshirePolice

Related topics:HGVNorth Yorkshire PoliceMotoristsFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice