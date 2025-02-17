TRAFFIC ALERT: Sutton Bank closed to allow for recovery of HGV
North Yorkshire Police has issued a request for motorists to avoid Sutton Bank to allow for recovery of a broken down heavy goods vehicle.
A message released on the North Yorkshire Police Facebook page at 8.21am this morning (Monday, February 17) reads: “Motorists are advised to completely avoid the A170 at Sutton Bank for the next three hours while highways manage the recovery of a broken down heavy goods vehicle that is blocking the route in both directions.”
For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/NorthYorkshirePolice
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.