It says ticketless travel accounted for 3% of journeys on the Northern network during the past 12 months (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) – the lowest on record.

However, during the same period, Northern still had to investigate 57,302 reports of attempted fare evasion, issue 41,922 Penalty Fare Notices and attend 172 court sittings – activity which ultimately helped recover almost £4m (£3.97m) of lost revenue for the taxpayer.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The reality is that fare dodgers expect the taxpayer to pick up the tab for their journey – and that’s just not on.

“The rail industry receives a great deal of public subsidy and we have a responsibility to do everything we can to reduce that figure – starting by ensuring everyone pays their way.

“Clearly, with almost 97% of people boarding our trains doing the right thing and buying a ticket for their journey, they are with us on this issue.”

In January, Northern reported a 20% drop in the number of penalty fares issued in the first year since the government increased the fine for those travelling without a ticket to £100.

That 20% reduction is maintained into a second year with the figures released today.

Ticket checks carried out by conductors on-board their trains and the growing use of physical ticket gatelines at major stations have reassured customers that Northern takes fare evasion seriously.

Powles added: “In cases of persistent fare evasion, there is often an element of anti-social behaviour to deal with too.

“By tackling the root cause and keeping those responsible for that behaviour off our trains we can create a safer environment for our customers.”

