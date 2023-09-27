Train services across Yorkshire and north of England halted by further strike action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Train operator Northern has published a travel advice calendar for Wednesday October 4 to Sunday October 8 to highlight when services will be affected.

There will be no Northern services at all on Wednesday October 4 when ASLEF members – most of whom are employed as train drivers – stage their latest walk out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional disruption is expected from Monday October 2 to Friday October 6 due to action short of strike called by ASLEF and customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short notice cancellations to services running on these days.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Railway Station viewpoint. picture: Richard Ponter.

Last week, Northern also warned that due to strike action there will be no services on Saturday September 30.

Visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes for more information about the strike and the services that will be affected.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause to our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope to see a resolution to this issue in the near future and an end to the disruption these strikes cause."