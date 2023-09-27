Train services across Yorkshire and north of England halted by further strike action
Train operator Northern has published a travel advice calendar for Wednesday October 4 to Sunday October 8 to highlight when services will be affected.
There will be no Northern services at all on Wednesday October 4 when ASLEF members – most of whom are employed as train drivers – stage their latest walk out.
Additional disruption is expected from Monday October 2 to Friday October 6 due to action short of strike called by ASLEF and customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short notice cancellations to services running on these days.
Last week, Northern also warned that due to strike action there will be no services on Saturday September 30.
Visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes for more information about the strike and the services that will be affected.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause to our customers.
"We hope to see a resolution to this issue in the near future and an end to the disruption these strikes cause."
TransPennine Express has said it won’t be able to run any trains at all on the strike dates, with a very limited timetable in place on the days following each strike and a spokesperson added: “I would advise customers to check very carefully before they travel and to allow extra time for any journeys.”